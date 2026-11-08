Nigeria’s Flamingos have achieved a historic milestone by defeating Japan 2-1 to win the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, becoming the first African nation to lift the women’s youth global title.

The triumph represents a major breakthrough for Nigerian football and underlines the growing strength of the country’s female football development.

Here are five reasons why the Flamingos’ victory will go down in history.

1. Nigeria become the first African champions

The victory over Japan has made Nigeria the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Despite Africa’s strong representation in women’s youth football, no team from the continent had previously won the competition.

The Flamingos have now broken that barrier, putting Nigeria and African women’s football on the global map.

2. First-ever world title for the Flamingos

Nigeria had previously come close to winning the competition but had never lifted the trophy. Their best previous performance was a third-place finish.

Victory over Japan finally ended that wait and gave the country its first-ever FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup title.

3. Six consecutive victories after opening defeat

The Flamingos demonstrated remarkable resilience after losing their opening match against Poland.

Rather than allowing the setback to derail their campaign, the Nigerian youngsters regrouped, won their next six matches and progressed all the way to the final.

Their recovery demonstrated the team’s character, determination and ability to perform under pressure.

4. Overcame formidable Japan in the final

Beating Japan, one of the strongest teams in women’s football, made the achievement even more remarkable.

Awawu Bashiru gave Nigeria the lead in the 39th minute before Oluebube Umejiaku doubled the advantage in the 47th minute.

Japan reduced the deficit through Fuki Ito in the 80th minute, but the Flamingos held on to secure a memorable 2-1 victory.

5. A new milestone for Nigerian women’s football

The Flamingos’ triumph adds another chapter to Nigeria’s impressive record in women’s football, following the Super Falcons’ 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in 2025.

It also provides fresh evidence of the country’s potential to produce world-class female footballers through sustained investment in youth development.

Beyond the trophy, the victory offers inspiration to young girls across Nigeria and Africa, proving that they can compete with and defeat the world’s best on the biggest stage.