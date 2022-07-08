Authorities of the Central Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy have deplored the rising cases of illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

The command declared that oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the region had taken an alarming dimension.

Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas who made the remarks, promised to do everything possible to protect the national asset.

Abbas made the statement during a call on him by the leadership of Federated Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State chapter. He said the Central Naval Command was focusing on the fight against oil theft and illegal bunkering.

He said, “ We will do all we can to protect the national facilities because we are aware that that is where the nation gets its revenue from. We know that if we don’t protect it, we will be in trouble. We will do all that we supposed to do to guide our wealth. I am delighted at your visit and I will not take that for granted because the media is a very important tool for good governance and as a military man, I know the importance of media especially when it has to do with the issue of security agencies.”

In his speech, the chairman of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Tife Owolabi, said the media practitioners were out to create a desires synergy between FCC and the Nigeriann Navy to muster a secured and safe waterways in the region.

Owolabi said the essence of the visit was to cement the partnership adding that “We are partners in progress especially in the area of security.

We need to cement the symbiotic relationship to make Nigeria great. We are partners and we can’t wait until something happens before we can come. We want you to see us as one of your own.”