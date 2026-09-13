‎The South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement on Sunday that Steenberg police rescued the driver after he was allegedly raped by two female suspects and held at ransom by the group.

South African police have arrested five suspects after rescuing a 25-year-old e-hailing driver who was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and held for ransom in Cape Town.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement on Sunday that Steenberg police rescued the driver after he was allegedly raped by two female suspects and held at ransom by the group.

Police were alerted by the victim’s brother after the suspects contacted him and demanded R4,000 in cash for the driver’s release.

According to SAPS, the police used the victim’s vehicle tracker to locate him at Southampton Road in Heathfield, where he was rescued.

‎“Steenberg police rescued a 25-year-old e-hailing driver after he was raped and held at ransom by two female suspects and three males yesterday,” the police said.

The victim had reportedly met one of the female suspects the previous week through his e-hailing business.

According to police, the two exchanged telephone numbers and communicated throughout the week before arranging to meet.

‎“When he went to meet her, he was kidnapped by the suspects and the females raped him,” SAPS said.

‎Police subsequently arrested the two female suspects, aged 23 and 34, as well as three male suspects aged 16, 42 and 48.

The five suspects are expected to appear before the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, September 14, 2026.