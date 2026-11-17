The Director General of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Surv. Adamu Audu Adaji has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to addressing transboundary challenges and strengthening cooperation with Nigeria’s neighbouring countries.

Adaji gave this assurance in Abuja Tuesday, November 17, 2026, when he received a delegation of the Integrated Border Stability Mechanism (IBSM) for the West Africa, on a courtesy visit to the Commission.

While welcoming the delegation led by its Coordinator, Ms Sarah Crawford, Adaji expressed appreciation for the planned interventions of the international partners in supporting Nigeria’s border governance efforts.

He highlighted the strategic role of the commission in Nigeria’s border governance and emphasized it’s commitment to promoting peaceful cooperative relations with neighbouring countries.

According to him, ” The National Boundary Commission plays a strategic role in defining boundaries, monitoring transboundary relations between Nigeria and her neighbors, identifying potential areas of tension and possible conflict, facilitating equitable utilisation of transboundary resources, and promoting Cross-border cooperation.”

The DG further emphasized the Commission’s commitment to working with relevant national and international partners to address challenges associated with border governance, security and peaceful coexistence among border communities.

In her remarks, the Head of the delegation, Ms. Sandra, appreciated the Director-General for the warm reception and hospitality accorded the team. She explained that the delegation was in Nigeria to engage relevant stakeholders involved in border governance,noting that the National Boundary Commission was their first point of call.

Ms. Sandra expressed particular interest in issues of Cross-border cooperation, disclosing that the mechanism’s current focus was on land borders.

She expressed optimism about establishing a cordial and productive working relationship with the Commission.

Nigeria joined the IBSM in September 2026, marking its participation in the multi-agency coordination framework designed to strengthen collaboration among international partners and national authorities in addressing border-related challenges.

The Integrated Border Stability Mechanism for West Africa brings together the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime(UNODC), the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and INTERPOL.

The mechanism seeks to strengthen strategic and operational coordination among international partners, donors and national authorities in support of integrated approaches to border stability, security and governance, in line with national priorities.