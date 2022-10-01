The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has promised to reposition advertising ecosystem in a bid to contribute more to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product(GDP).

This is even as it expressed readiness for the second edition of the National Advertising Conference in a move to chart new course and reposition the advertising ecosystem of the country.

ARCON registrar, Olalekan Fadolapo, maintained that, the proposed conference will bring together the concentration of government Ministry, Department and Agencies(MDAs), stakeholders, practitioners and sectoral groups in the organised private sector to address the changing dynamics of advertising business in the country.

Fadolapo espoused that technology has disrupted advertising practices in Nigeria but he added that, issues surrounding the Post-covid realities would need to align with peculiar markets of different sectors to bridge the industry gap with best global practices.

To this end, preparations for the conference is in top gear to host industry experts, advertising practitioners and relevant stakeholders, with the aim of repositioning the advertising industry in Nigeria to impact businesses for growth.

Chairman of the Planning Committee and president of the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria(EXMAN), Mr. Tunji Adeyinka, said, the 2022 edition of the National Advertising Conference will be held from 29th November to 1st December in Abuja, with the theme “The Marketing Communications Industry: New Trends, Challenges & prospects”.

He said: ‘’ARCON which used to be APCON in 2019 decided to put together a conference that brings together all the stakeholders and practitioners and businesses in the advertising ecosystem. That is what heralded the birth of the national advertising conference in Nigeria. The event was launched in Abuja with good participation. We could not have subsequent editions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But ARCON has brought all the sectoral groups together to have the next edition”

Also speaking, president, Media Independent Practitioner, (MIPAN) Mr. Femi Adelusi, said the business of advertising is key to impacting brands, growing GDP and showcasing brand identity to push brands towards the dynamism that can help businesses to grow and thrive while stressing that, advertising business would always be part of the economy.

CEO/Chief creative officer X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko said, its important for the advertising ecosystem to come together to have a dialogue by removing all the pushbacks and booby traps of Nigerian advertising practices.