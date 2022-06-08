The management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has said it will explore all legal measures to ensure redress for the alleged invasion of its headquarters by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The AEDC who made this known in a statement yesterday, said staff of the company were physically assaulted, unlawfully arrested and arbitrarily detained without cause or justification, describing the incident as an unrestrained and brazen assault against members of its staff.

According to the statement, the operatives visited their premises without notice or any warrants and violated the rights of law-abiding citizens, insisting that the operatives acted unprofessionally and in absolute disregard of the laws and precepts of the country.

“We write in response to the ugly incident that occurred at our Corporate Headquarters on the 6th of June, 2022.

“The incident was the unrestrained and brazen assault against members of our staff by a group of 5 staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“The team of EFCC staff visited the premises of AEDC without notice or any warrants and violated the rights of law-abiding citizens of this country.

“Several staff of the company were physically assaulted, unlawfully arrested and arbitrarily detained without cause or justification.

“These operatives acted unprofessionally and in absolute disregard of the laws and precepts of the country, they were employed to serve.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, we wish to state that we unequivocally condemn this action in its entirety.

“The law is clear, any law enforcement official who commits violations against law-abiding citizens must be brought to justice and redress must be provided to the victims.

“AEDC will explore all legal measures to ensure redress for this gross and regrettable violation of our rights.

“AEDC values every member of staff and does not tolerate any intimidation, threat or assault by members of the public or any institution against any of its representatives in the course of discharging their duties.

“In the meantime, we implore our staff to remain steadfast and law-abiding citizens as they perform their lawful duties” the statement reads in parts.