Namibia’s Deon Kavendji managed to break the deadlock in the 88th minute of the match.

Namibia brushed off the underdog tag to stun Tunisia 1-0, in the Group E opening game of the ongoing 2023’AFCON in Cote d’ Ivoire.

The hard-fought game showcased a defensive battle between the two teams, with both sides exhibiting tactical prowess and determination to secure a positive start to their AFCON campaign.

From the first whistle, it was evident that neither Tunisia nor Namibia was willing to concede easily.

The midfield saw intense battles for possession, with Tunisia dominating possession of the ball by a whopping 60%.

However, the North African team was unable to break through and score a goal.

Tunisia, a team with a rich AFCON history, aimed to assert dominance early on, but Namibia’s solid defensive lineup proved to be a challenge.

As the finishing whistle approached, Namibia turned the tables by scoring their winning goal in the 88th minute through Deon Kavendji.

The AFCON draw placed the two teams in Group E alongside Mali and South Africa, and today’s result puts the underdog Namibian team at the top of the group.