Airtel Nigeria has announced a partnership with global audio streaming service, Spotify to provide music lovers across Nigeria with daily complimentary data to access the Spotify platform.

Under the partnership, Airtel’s 54 million customers who purchase weekly and monthly data bundles will get bonus data to enjoy Spotify with its over 70 million songs, including local favourites and Premium content without worrying about additional data costs.

Spotify launched in the country early last year opening up its platform with 381M Monthly active users and 172 million premium subscribers worldwide. The Nigerian audience will enjoy the content loved by millions of teeming consumers.

Airtel said the partnership with Spotify will empower Nigerians to connect with their favourite artists and the music that inspire and motivate them whether they are in traffic, working out, partying, sharing moments with loved ones or just relaxing.

Speaking on the partnership, Airtel Nigeria’s chief commercial officer, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said the company’s partnership with Spotify is yet another demonstration of its commitment to creating opportunities that will entertain, excite, delight and reward customers on its network.

“Airtel is positioned as the network of first choice for music, youth culture and innovation and we are delighted to partner with Spotify to deliver sheer happiness at the fingertips of our esteemed customers across the country. We believe this partnership will not only empower and reward our customers but will also enable them to enjoy themselves thoroughly as they connect to the artists and songs they cherish,” said Efeurhobo.

The director, Freemium Partnerships at Spotify, Fergal Walker, said: “We’re excited to announce our first partnership in Africa. Airtel, one of Nigeria’s leading mobile network, was a natural choice and shared our vision to enable Nigerians to access great audio and music wherever they are for free.”

