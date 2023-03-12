Ahead of the March 18, 2023, governorship and House of Assembly elections, former Roman Catholic priest, who quit to be the founder and general overseer (GO) of Grace Family Church, Rev Father Patrick Henry Edet, has described as an art of “witchcraft” any power that seeks to install a leader for the people without seeking the face of God.

He, therefore, called for a level playing field for all contenders for the people to make free choices, assuring that the Almighty God, who has His hands in all affairs of man, would pick the right leader to govern the state through the people.

The fiery priest made this declaration when the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Bassey Akpan, led members of his Akwa Ubokabasi Campaign Council (AUCC), to the Goshen Grace Family Church, for a thanksgiving service yesterday.

Addressing Akpan, the cleric said, “Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, the Above is interested in you”, describing him as a man of grace who has earned the trust of God to receive powers to lead Akwa Ibom people.

Quoting from 1st Timothy 1-4, Rev. Edet called on Senator Albert to “constantly pray, give thanks, lead a life of peace and watch the power God is handing over to him.”

According to him, “Any endorsement that is not sanctioned from above shall not stand.” He, therefore, encouraged Senator Akpan, to “continue with your campaigns of development as you stand the greater chance of emerging the leader Akwa Ibom State needs.”

He took a swipe on politicians who do not have a mind of their own by always asking, what does the governor want, describing it as a reproachable action in governance, and charged the people to “stand up and choose whom you want to lead you as by your governor ignoring all the stories of endorsement going round the state.”

Edet urged the Church to watch and pray as times are bad and may lead to the election of bad leaders who do not mean well for the people.