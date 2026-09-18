The Anambra State Government and supporters of former governor of the state and presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi have clashed over loans allegedly obtained during his administration, with the state government saying monthly allocations are still being deducted to service the facilities.

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Value Reorientation, Dr Law Mefor, made the disclosure on Friday during an interview on Arise News, saying eight loans associated with the former governor’s administration remained liabilities of the state.

Mefor said the facilities were guaranteed by the Federal Government but were not grants, insisting that Anambra remained responsible for their repayment.

According to him, deductions were being made from the state’s Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) revenue every month to service the loans.

He said the outstanding balance of the facilities stood at about N127.4 billion as of June 30, 2026, based on figures the state attributed to the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Mefor said the loans were obtained under different development programmes covering areas including malaria control, erosion management, education, healthcare and agricultural development.

He, however, acknowledged during the Arise interview that he did not have details of how much of the approved facilities was actually drawn down during Obi’s tenure and said the figures would need to be reconciled with the DMO.

Mefor nevertheless maintained that Obi’s administration committed the state to the loan liabilities.

But National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, who also appeared on Arise News, rejected the attempt to link the alleged outstanding debts to Obi’s record in office.

Tanko said the former governor’s financial records were available for verification, challenging those disputing Obi’s account to check the records with the relevant banks.

He said Obi had provided handover documents showing the financial position of Anambra at the end of his administration and insisted that the former governor left the state without outstanding salary, pension or gratuity obligations.

Tanko also defended Obi’s position on funds allegedly left in the state’s accounts at the time of handover, saying the records could be independently verified.

The renewed controversy followed claims by Obi that he did not leave Anambra with unpaid debts, salaries, pensions or gratuities when he handed over power in March 2014.

Obi has also challenged the state government to produce evidence to support its claims, while the Anambra government has maintained that some liabilities associated with his administration remain outstanding.