Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has deployed a team of officials to Niger State to investigate the deaths of detained persons in Minna allegedly arrested over suspected illegal mining activities.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has expressed condolences to the government and people of Niger State following the deaths of detained citizens in Minna.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 18, 2026, Alake described the incident as a tragic loss of lives and extended his sympathies to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the affected families and communities.

The minister commended Governor Bago for declaring a period of mourning and establishing an investigative framework to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Alake said a thorough, transparent and independent investigation was necessary to establish accountability and help prevent similar incidents in detention and correctional facilities.

According to the minister, the deceased detainees were allegedly arrested on suspicion of involvement in illegal mining activities.

“Given the allegation that the detained persons were arrested on suspicion of carrying out illegal mining, I have deployed a high-powered team of officials to Niger State to investigate the circumstances and ascertain the facts of the matter,” he said.

He added that the ministerial team would work with other investigators and produce a comprehensive report on the incident.

Alake prayed for comfort for the bereaved families and communities affected by the deaths, and for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace.