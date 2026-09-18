British hip-hop artist and producer of Ghanaian descent, Sway DaSafo, has died at the age of 44, just days after celebrating his birthday.

The Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards announced his passing on Instagram, alongside a video of him accepting an award in 2005. Born Derek Andrew Safo in North London to Ghanaian parents, the artist made history that year as the first unsigned act to win Best Hip-Hop Act at the MOBO Awards, beating major international artists before even releasing his debut album.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sway,” the MOBO organisation stated in their tribute. “Sway will always hold a special place in MOBO history… At a time when British rappers were still fighting to be recognised alongside their US counterparts, his win made a real statement about the talent, creativity and potential coming out of the UK.”

Sway began his musical journey with the groups Phynix Crew and One before building a successful solo career. Across his decades-long career, he released five studio albums and two EPs. His 2006 single “Little Derek” reached Number 30 on the UK Singles Chart and featured on his debut album, This Is My Demo.

Beyond his music career, Sway also worked as an actor, making appearances in the popular television series Top Boy in 2011 and the feature film The Grind in 2012.