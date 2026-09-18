Waka music singer Queen Salawa Abeni has revealed that she suffered paralysis for five years following the death of her first son.

Speaking during an interview with the YouTube channel Oyinmomo, the veteran musician reflected on the major challenges she faced during her life and music career.

Abeni explained that she became paralysed from her neck to her legs after her son’s passing, leaving her entirely dependent on family members for daily care and assistance.

“I faced challenges when my first son died, such that I was paralysed for five years,” Abeni said. “I was taken from place to place in search of healing, but despite that, I never got tired of music. I got paralysed from my neck to my legs. I was being bathed and dressed for. I thank God for His mercy.”

The singer also shared the physical toll of her early career, noting that performing in her youth was difficult and that she sometimes suffered severe health episodes on stage, including vomiting blood.

Addressing her long career in the industry, Abeni clarified the origin of her genre, stating that while she began performing at a young age, she was not the creator of Waka music. She noted that older female artists were already established in the genre before she started.