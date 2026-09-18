The Continental American Football League (CAFL), of Africa is to establish a football academy in Makurdi to hunt for talents in Benue State.

Commissioner of CAFL, Mohammed EL Mohammed who made the disclosure on Wednesday in Makurdi at a news conference, described Benue as a destination of potentials that when tapped would feed Nigeria and the world sporting arena.

According to him, the decision to introduce the CAFL football league in the state in March next year, and Nigeria at large, was to draw football closer to Nigerians at home, saying Benue state government had given it nod for a proper takeoff of the scheme in the state.

Mohammed explained that, the state government is expected to create an enabling environment such as provision of playing pitches and security without any financial assistance for a takeoff.

Speaking on the benefits, Mohammed, said clinics will be built, sports therapists will be available to attend to players with injuries in the course of engagement.

“Benue is a home of talents yet to be fully harnessed hence the need to tap from it for the good of the people. Families economic well-being will be enhanced”, Mohammed stated.