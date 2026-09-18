Several Nigeria National League (NNL) referees from the Kogi State Referees Council have sustained injuries in a road crash along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

The accident occurred at Kateri town in Kaduna State on Wednesday as the officials travelled to Kano for a zonal fitness test and seminar.

The Kaduna Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the crash but said details of the incident were still being established.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the command’s Assistant Public Relations Officer, Route Commander Usman Garba, said the accident occurred at Kateri.

“I can confirm to you that the road crash occurred at Kateri town. We are yet to get the details of the accident. But according to preliminary reports, the accident occurred on Wednesday. The policemen rescued them,” Garba said.

He added that three separate road crashes were recorded at different locations along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway on Friday.

Sources told our correspondent that some of the Kogi referees sustained injuries in the crash before reaching Kaduna.

The injured officials were subsequently taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

The referees were travelling to Kano as part of preparations for the NNL’s zonal fitness assessment and seminar ahead of the new season.