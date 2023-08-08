Appointments: Coalition Kicks Against Resort To Ethnic Sentiments

Coalition for the Survival of Nigeria (CSN) has asked Nigerians, especially high-profile personalities to stop fanning the embers of ethnicity and other primordial sentiments and join hands with the authorities for the survival and growth of Nigeria.

The group also urged President Bola Tinubu to remain firm, focused and committed to the ultimate rescue of the Nigerian economy from further dwindle and the ultimate protection of life and property of Nigerians and setting her on the path of growth and development

Addressing journalists at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, chairman of the coalition, Ezekiel Imiya Afukonyo said saluted the patience, forbearance and support of Nigerians for federal government despite the incitements by agents-provocateurs and the sense of patriotism displayed by Nigerians who are convinced that the steps being taken by Present Tinubu’s administration may bear pains today but would deliver gains in future.

The group was reacting to media reports attributed to former minister of agriculture Audu Ogbe and Gen. Lawrence Onoja (rtd) over their comments on recent appointments by President Tinubu where they accused the President of picking all his appointees from Tiv tribe, while leaving out other minority tribes of Benue State.

A member of the group, Hon. Inalegwu Adaje had demanded for the removal of George Akume from office as the secretary to the government of the federation over the nomination of a minister from his Tiv extraction. “We find this call preposterous and unfortunate,” Afukonyo said.

Benue State convener for the coalition Mr. Loverty Terr Makyur said Nigerians shouldn’t be talking about majority or minority in a 21st century world driven by technology and not tribe nor primordial sentiments.