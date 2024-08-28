Delta State governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has said the journey of Delta State from creation to date has been eventful and fulfilling, filled with trials and triumphs, tests, and testimonies.

He stated this in his remarks at a thanksgiving service on Tuesday, which marked the 33rd anniversary of the state’s creation at the Government House Chapel, Asaba.

Also, the speaker of Delta State House of Assembly (DSHA), Hon Dennis Guwor, said that the state had

made significant strides in the last 33 years of its creation on 27th August 1991.

According to the governor, the state was growing steadily in all economic development indicators, hence emerging as a powerhouse in the comity of states in Nigeria.

“I am proud to say that in 33 years of existence, Delta state has evolved into a strong, vibrant, strategic component of the Nigerian federation,” the governor said.

Earlier in his sermon titled; “The Power of Collective Thanksgiving,” the State Mission Overseer of Living Faith Church, Pastor Shiyanbade Adekunle, said every Deltan owed God immense thanks for the great things that He has been doing in their lives in particular and the state in general.

Pastor Adekunle, who harped on the unique importance of thanksgiving, disclosed that those who acknowledged what God had been doing for them through thanksgiving would never remain the same.

Guwor said the journey as a distinct entity has been very fulfilling and rewarding.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr Nkem Nwaeke, the speaker acknowledged the resilience and determination of the people, which he said have made Delta state a beacon of hope and opportunities.

Guwor paid glowing tributes to the visionaries who fought for the creation of the state and the leaders who have guided the people thus far.

“Today, we celebrate a significant milestone in our state’s history, the 33rd anniversary of the creation of Delta State. On August 27, 1991, our state was born, and we began our journey as a distinct entity,” the speaker stated.