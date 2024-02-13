The Asaba Kingdom in Delta State, on Tuesday, officially announced the transition of Asagba of Asaba, HRM Joseph Chike Edozien, unto eternal glory.

Consequently, the second son of the late monarch, Dr Anthony Edozien, was announced as the Regent of Asaba, who would be in charge of the developments in the Kingdom until the first son comes back from abroad and another monarch is installed.

The transition of the Asagba of Asaba was formally announced on Tuesday in a release jointly signed by Dr Anthony Edozien, on behalf of the Edozien family; lhonor of Asaba and Palace Secretary, Chief Patrick Ndili, and Iyase of Asaba Kingdom, Obi Chief P. Onyeobi, for Asaba Kingdom.

The late monarch was aged 100 years and he was the 13th Asagba of Asaba, having ascended the throne July 1, 1991.

Chief Ndili, who read out the statement, further explained that another interim monarch has been installed but that the regent would be there to perform the roles expected of a monarch since there was no supposed to be a vacuum.

He, however, regretted the earlier media reports over the passage of the monarch, which he said was condemnable.

“In all parts of the country, when a monarch passed on, only the community confirms, nobody should have the audacity to confirm it. We looked at it as a false publication.

“Some even published that he has passed on when he was still ill. It is an abomination. Those who did that need to cleanse themselves and if it happens again, they will be sanctioned. In future, they should be guided,” Chief Ndili stated.

He added that the burial arrangement of the late Asagba of Asaba will be announced by his family.