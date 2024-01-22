The Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas will hold a 10-day free medical outreach in Abia State to complement the efforts of Alex Otti administration to improve the health sector.

A team of over 60 members of the association in different areas of medicine will be involved in the outreach slated for April 4-10, 2024 at three designated medical facilities in Umuahia, the state capital.

The facilities are Federal Medical Centre (FMC), the state’s renovated and upgraded Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, and Amachara General Hospital.

This was contained in a statement by the commissioner for health and chairman of the local organising committee, Ngozi Okoronkwo and the medical director of FMC, Azubuike Onyebuchi.

“The gesture is also in appreciation of the Alex Otti administration’s allocation of 15 percent of the 2024 budget estimate as a demonstration of its commitment and passion to transform the sector,” the statement said.

The team will work with their home-based counterparts including house officers as part of efforts to build capacity and transfer knowledge to them.

It further said intending beneficiaries are required to be screened and approved for the services at desk offices of the 17 general hospitals and designated health centres before the arrival of the team.

While noting that commencement date for the screening will soon be announced, it added that the administration will pay for the screening and provide fares for those from far distance “to ease their burden”.

The statement, therefore, commended the administration of Alex Otti for the renovation and upgrading of the facilities, and the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba within six months in office.