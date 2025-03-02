Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappe, has leapt into second place in the Ballon d’Or rankings for 2025, Goal reports.

Last year was the first time that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo were nominated for the first time since 2003.

In the absence of the two legends, Manchester City’s Rodri won it ahead of Vinícius Jr.

It is believed Salah is leading the race to win it this year. The in-form Egyptian is all but certain to win the Premier League title with Liverpool.

The Reds are 13 points clear of Arsenal with 12 fixtures left to play.

Salah is enjoying perhaps the best season of his career, having scored 30 goals and registered 22 assists in all competitions. No player in Europe’s top five leagues has been more decisive.

Liverpool are also one of the frontrunners to win the Champions League.

Mbappe has exploded into life in Spain after failing to score in his first three league games.

With 28 goals so far, Mbappe is on track to break Iván Zamorano’s record for most goals in a debut season at Madrid.

The top five is completed by Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona), Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona) and Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich).