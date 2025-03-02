The 2025 AD Scientific Index Ranking has placed Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State as the best private university in Nigeria, followed by Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), which emerged second best.

According to the ranking published on the website of AD Scientific, titled ‘Africa 450 Private Universities Rankings 2025’, Nigeria’s Covenant University was ranked first and American University in Cairo was ranked second with Mohammed VI Polytechnic of Morocco coming 3rd with MAAUN as the 4th in the African category.

The ‘AD Scientific Index’ disclosed that the university rankings don’t only show the areas in which a university is best or focused but also reflect the results of the institutions’ scientific recruitment policies.

“This feature reveals the ability of institutions to attract successful scientists and the ability of institutions to promote advances and retain scientists.

“AD Scientific Index is the only university/institution ranking system that analyses the distribution of scientists in an institution according to the top %10, %20, %40, %60, %80 percentiles and total scientists,” the statement added.

Reacting to the development, Prof. Junaid Amin of the African Centre for Research and Innovation, described the latest ranking as a stepping stone for MAAUN.

Amin said: “It’s high time that we did a complete overhaul of the education system globally, employing the best lecturers, and equipping our universities with the best facilities.

“MAAUN achieving this feat in 4 years is not surprising. The founder has proved his commitment to standard and internationalisation.

“I’m seeing a brighter future for the university in coming years with this achievement in just four years.

“It is high time that we move from traditional teaching to experiential learning,” he added.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Covenant University was founded in 2002 while MAAUN was established in 2021 by renowned philanthropist, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo.