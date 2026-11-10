The Benue State Government has denied allegations that it plans to disrupt the visit of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the state, describing the claim as false and politically motivated.

The government said it received with dismay the allegation by the party’s governorship candidate, Professor Terhemba Shija, that it was planning to frustrate Obi’s visit.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Solomon Iorpev, the government described Shija’s allegation as “false, baseless and mischievous.”

Iorpev said the state government was responsible for the safety of every visitor to Benue and routinely took precautionary measures to ensure peaceful movement and interactions.

He urged the NDC to ensure that its supporters and associates conducted themselves peacefully during the visit.

The statement said, “This allegation is false, baseless and mischievous. It is speculation dressed up as fact, and it is meant to prepare the ground for a familiar script to stage a disruption, blame the government, and harvest sympathy. This is political content creation, not truth-telling.

“Benue is a land of hospitality, and every Nigerian is free to move within it, including those who seek our votes. The government has no reason to fear any visitor.

“The governor, His Excellency Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, is focused on rebuilding the state, restoring security and delivering projects that Benue people can see and touch. He has no time for distractions, and no government that is working like he is doing, would risk destroying its own achievements through disorder.”

The government also cautioned the NDC against using the visit to exploit the grief of victims of the Yelwata tragedy for political purposes.

“We also remind the NDC that the memory of the Yelwata tragedy is sacred to us. We mourn with the families of the victims every day. No one should turn that grief into a political stage, and no one should use a visit meant to console the bereaved as material for a publicity campaign,” the statement added.

It urged residents to disregard what it described as false information and continue with their lawful activities without fear, assuring them that the government would not allow anyone to disrupt the peace or livelihoods of the people.

The statement, however, warned that security agencies would deal firmly with anyone attempting to cause disorder, irrespective of their political affiliation.

“Let no one be left in doubt though, security agencies will deal firmly with any criminal-minded person who attempts to cause disorder and disrupt the peace, whoever they work for,” Iorpev stated.