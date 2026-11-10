The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of allegedly using judicial manoeuvres to undermine the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party declared that Tinubu should be prepared to face Atiku at the ballot box rather than rely on what it described as courtroom manoeuvres to fight political opponents.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Phrank Shaibu, the ADC raised concerns over the reassignment of a case initially handled by Justice Emeka Nwite to Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court.

The party alleged that the transfer occurred despite a formal protest lodged with the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, questioning the impartiality of the reassignment.

According to the ADC, its lawyers had already responded to the plaintiff’s request for the transfer on May 11, 2026, challenging allegations of delay and arguing that the application amounted to forum shopping.

The party further disclosed that its National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, wrote to Justice Tsoho on June 2, requesting that the reassignment be reversed and formally expressing the party’s lack of confidence in Justice Lifu’s impartiality.

However, the ADC alleged that Justice Tsoho proceeded with the transfer the following day, despite having received its protest.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the decision, the party demanded that the Chief Judge publicly explain why the case was removed from Justice Nwite, who had already commenced hearing it.

The ADC also called for the immediate release of the full judgment, insisting that withholding the official copy and the reasons for the decision was preventing it from pursuing appropriate legal remedies.

It said its lawyers had already taken the legal issues before the Court of Appeal and expressed confidence that the appellate court would examine the matter.

The party’s concerns about Justice Lifu, according to the statement, were reinforced by his previous decision ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the ADC and four other political parties.

The ADC recalled that the Court of Appeal subsequently nullified the deregistration judgment after finding that the trial judge had proceeded despite an existing appellate order staying proceedings.

It cited the appellate court’s description of the conduct as the “highest form of judicial impertinence” and its reference to Supreme Court authority on “judicial rascality.”

The party also relied on a certified judgment delivered by Justice Musa Liman, which dismissed a challenge to the ADC leadership for lack of merit and locus standi.

According to the ADC, Justice Liman held that the internal leadership dispute was non-justiciable, declared the leadership handover lawful and affirmed INEC’s entitlement to recognise the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary.

It argued that Justice Lifu could not simply disregard those judicial pronouncements, describing the issue as one of the legal questions now before the Court of Appeal.

The statement also raised concerns about allegations involving Justice Tsoho, including a reported Code of Conduct Bureau inquiry over undeclared bank accounts and media reports concerning alleged cash found in his wife’s possession.

However, the ADC acknowledged that the allegations did not establish guilt and noted that the EFCC had not publicly confirmed the reported discovery of cash.

It challenged the Chief Judge to demonstrate that no external pressure influenced the reassignment by providing Nigerians with a comprehensive explanation of his decision.

Beyond the immediate legal dispute, the party urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate the transfer, the formal protest submitted to Justice Tsoho and Justice Lifu’s conduct.

The ADC also warned that judicial decisions could have far-reaching consequences for Nigeria’s democracy, recalling controversies surrounding the judiciary in the First and Second Republics.

It urged serving judicial officers to consider how history would judge their decisions, particularly where political disputes and the credibility of electoral processes were involved.

Turning its attention to the ruling APC, the party challenged Tinubu and his political allies to confront Atiku Abubakar through democratic competition rather than what it described as attempts to use the courts as a political battlefield.

“The ruling APC should be bold enough to face Atiku Abubakar on the political battleground and answer for the hardship Nigerians endure,” the statement declared.

The ADC maintained that Atiku remained its presidential candidate for the 2027 election and insisted that its position was supported by law rather than sentiment.

It vowed to defend its position before the Court of Appeal while keeping Nigerians informed about developments in the legal battle.

The party concluded that Nigerians’ constitutional right to choose their president must not become a bargaining chip in political struggles, stressing that the courts must remain independent institutions rather than instruments of political warfare.

“Tinubu must face Atiku, not hide behind Tsoho’s courtroom manoeuvres,” the ADC declared.