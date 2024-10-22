Advertisement

Daniel Amokachi’s hope of salvaging the Lobi Stars’ campaign in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) suffered a huge setback as the club succumbed to a 4-2 defeat against Ikorodu City in a thrilling encounter at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, yesterday.

The loss continues Amokachi’s winless streak, leaving him and his squad searching for answers in the domestic top flight league.

The match began with Ikorodu City taking an early lead through Salau Yusuf just two minutes into the game.

The Oga Boys doubled their lead 17 minutes later with Emmanuel Solomon diverting Harrison Austin’s cross into the net.

Lobi Stars however fought back in remarkable style with two quick goals from Ifeanyi Assurance in stoppage time, levelling the score at 2-2.

Ikorodu City remained undaunted and regained the lead in the 56th minute through Alade Solomon.

Just two minutes later, Rivio Ayemwenre added another for Ikorodu City with a beautiful curler, assisted again by Austin, his third assist of the match.

Amokachi made tactical substitutions in an attempt to turn the tide after going down by two goals, but his opposite number responded effectively with substitutions of his own, which proved decisive in securing Ikorodu City’s victory.

The defeat marked Amokachi’s third consecutive match without a win since taking charge of Lobi Stars, who replaced their hosts, who are out of the red zone for the first time, at the root of the table.

The pressure is mounting for the former Everton star as he seeks to turn around Lobi Stars’ fortunes in the NPFL.