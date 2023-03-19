The candidate of the Peoples Demicratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 rescheduled governorship election in Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has won his reelection bid.

Governor Makinde won in 31 out of the 33 local government areas of the State, leaving his closest challenger and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin, with only two LGAs.

The gubernatorial election, which was held in all the 33 local government areas of the State on Saturday, had three major contenders among others.

They included incumbent Governor Makinde of the PDP, Senator Folarin of the APC, and Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord Party.