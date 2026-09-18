Veteran Nigerian singer and songwriter, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba or Tuface, is celebrating his 51st birthday today, September 18, 2026.
The legendary musician took to his verified Instagram page to share new portraits of himself, accompanied by a message reflecting on his life and music career.
51 years of greatness. Forever the oldest young man,” the award-winning afrobeat pioneer wrote.
We’ve got the edge. Get real-time reports, breaking scoops, and exclusive angles delivered straight to your phone. Don’t settle for stale news. Join LEADERSHIP NEWS on WhatsApp for 24/7 updates →Join Our WhatsApp Channel