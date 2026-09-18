The Wife of Borno State governor, Professor Falmata Zulum, has flagged off the distribution of five million Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN) to tackle malaria in the state.

The wife of the governor who is ITN campaign ambassador, while flagging off the distribution yesterday in Maiduguri, said malaria is a strain on people’s economy, productivity and health.

“Malaria is not about statistics but about a child too weak to go to school, about a pregnant mother whose life is placed at risk. It is about income loss when the bread winner fall sick. But Insecticide Treated Net remains one of the effective, evidence-based tool to guard against malaria,” she declared.

She said she will ensure the nets get to women and households, working through various women platforms.

Borno State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Prof. Baba Mallam Gana disclosed that the state government has provided secured stores at all the local government areas to ensure the mosquito nets get to the people on time.

He said the flag off was a continuation of government innovation in the health sector. He said the nets are free.

“Anyone caught selling will be dealt with according to the law,” he warned. He disclosed that the process of distribution across the state will be monitored independently.

The commissioner said the task of ending malaria in Borno does not rest in the hand of government alone but concerted efforts of the people, traditional and religious leaders as well as partners.

Programme Director of Malaria Consortiums for West and Central Africa, Dr Maxwell Kolawole in his remark, highlighted the gains made in the end-malaria campaign. He noted that progress has been made in Nigeria but emphasised the need to step up the campaign across the country

He stressed that ITN remains one of the most potent way to prevent malaria. He said the five million nets rolled out is one of the largest distribution in Borno in 10 years, urging families to use them effectively and encourage others.

“When family use them consistently, they can sustain prevention of malaria for a long time,” he declared. He said the consortium is prepared to pursue transparency and accountability in the distribution.