An electrifying night of spiritual elevation and worship is anticipated as renowned Gospel music icons gather to exalt the name of Jesus at the ‘SHOUT’ concert. This musical gala, boasting a diverse lineup of Gospel ministers and artists, is scheduled to take place at the Fehintade Event Centre in Alagbole, Akute, Ogun State, on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Headlining the event is the dynamic Ada Ehi, fresh from her performance at THE EXPERIENCE, alongside the anointed minister Mercy Oseghale, renowned gospel singer Min Harriett, the revered Solo Urete recognized for the anthem ‘Jehova Overdo’, and the trumpeter Kakaki Jesus, among others.

Pastor Phillip Oseghale, the convener and founder of World Harvest Christian Mission Int’l, emphasized that the annual musical praise gathering aims to unite people from diverse backgrounds in exalting the name of the Lord through music.

The event features an array of talented artists such as Minstrel Mercy Oseghale, Aslyn Hanoch, Obus Zalee, Heavens Israel Aigbe, Lawretta Amade, Young Prophet, and a mass choir, among other notable performers.

Speaking about the purpose of ‘SHOUT’, Pastor Phillip highlighted its significance in preparing participants for the upcoming year and beyond, stressing the importance of thanksgiving and spiritual upliftment.

“As we shout in praise to our God, every obstacle facing the people will crumble just as depicted in Joshua 6:16. Testimonies of salvation, answered prayers, and diverse breakthroughs will accompany all present,” Pastor Phillip expressed, mentioning that this year marks the 11th edition of the annual ‘SHOUT’ event.

