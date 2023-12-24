The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has directed a two-week closure of the Ministry for Christmas holiday.

The Minister, in a memo, said the Ministry will close from December 22, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

The memo read in parts: “Mr. President has just given holiday break to all Federal Executive Council (FEC) Members from Thursday, 21 December, 2023 to Wednesday, 10 January, 2024.

“In the Federal Ministry of Works, the Office shall officially close for break from Friday, 22 December, 2023 at 1:00p.m. to Sunday, 7 January, 2024.

“Work is expected to resume from Monday, 8 January, 2024.

“During this period, the Permanent Secretary (PS) and Director Human Resources (DHR) will arrange for the required essential staff that will be permitted to work in the Offices and within Federal Ministry of Works compounds.

“Should there be need for any Director to perform any official function, the DHR, PS and Honourable Minister must be notified for permission otherwise no official function will be required during this period

“During this period, a Director or Staff may be recalled to perform an urgent duty subject to clause 5 of this memo and such staff must have to oblige to perform such duties.

“No one is permitted to sign any document on behalf of the Honourable Minister within this period.

“Honourable Minister will be available to attend to any emergencies during this period. Security personnel and Fire personnel must all be on duty within this period.”