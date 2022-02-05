Residents of Osogbo, the Osun state capital have condemned in an unmistaken terms, the recent attack on the campaign office of former governor and current minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, describing it as barbaric politics.

It would be recalled that gunmen on Thursday evening attacked the Oranmiyan House, the campaign office of former governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The gunmen also attempted to raze the building which is located around Coca-cola area along Osogbo-Gbongan road.

The attack came few minutes after members of The Osun Progressives TOP, a caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state had its weekly meeting at the premises of the building.

The hoodlums arrived around 5pm shooting sporadically directly into the building damaging the glasses of the building. The transformer inside the building was also shot during the attack.

According to reports, one of the hoodlums that attacked the building after arrest by the police told law enforcement agents that they were mobilised to stage the attack by a thug loyal to the state government.

Reacting to the attacks, some residents who spoke to our correspondent said such crude way of doing politics must be discouraged in the state as it has the tendency of setting the state backward.

“What we expect from the government is to adhere to the development plan laid by former Governor Aregbesola and not what we are currently seeing. The attack is barbaric way of playing politics” a resident, Tunde Akeem said.

