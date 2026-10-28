The Federal High Court sitting in Benin City on Tuesday sacked the candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Oredo Federal Constituency, Uyi Omosigho and declared Omo-Osagie Efosa popularly called Mighty Man as the authentic candidate of the party in the area.

The presiding judge gave the ruling in the suit marked FHC/B/C/60/2026 between Osagie Efosa Omo as the plaintiff and Omosigho Uyi Frank, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Engr. David Olukoga, State Chairman of the NDC and Mr. Frederick Endorokeme Owotorufa who was the chairman, Chairman for state primaries and Nominations Committees as the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Professor Chuka Obizor also frowned against what he described as frustrating tendencies of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during pre-election cases.

The judge also said that the issue of internal mechanism in solving party primary crises could also be used to delay and frustrate aggrieved aspirants seeking redress.

Professor Obizor who quoted various instances and constitutional backing said from all evidences before him, it was obvious that the plaintiff participated in the primary election as confirmed and endorsed by the returning officers and the Chairmen of all the 12 wards in Oredo Federal Constituency and said that the leadership of the party could not prove beyond reasonable doubt that the first defendant Omosigho participated in the primary election and won unlike the plaintiff did.

He directed the party to declare him as the winner and send his name to the INEC as the candidate of the party for Oredo Federal Constituency.

Reacting to the judgment said it was a victory for the rule of law and appreciated the national leader of the party Senator Seriake Dickson for the support and called on other aspirants to come together for the main election to ensure victory in the January 16th 2027 election.