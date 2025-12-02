Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has condemned the upcoming Netflix docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” as a “shameful hit piece,” accusing the streaming platform of using “stolen footage that was never authorised for release.”

The series, produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, is set to premiere globally on Tuesday, December 2.

Combs’ spokesperson issued the statement on Monday, coinciding with the release of a teaser from the docuseries.

The footage shows Combs on a phone call six days prior to his September 2024 arrest, discussing the difficulties he faces in what he describes as “the dirtiest of dirty businesses.”

The conversation is linked to a legal case that ultimately resulted in Combs’ conviction on two counts of transportation for prostitution, though he was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

The statement claimed that Netflix misappropriated Combs’ personal archives, which he has been collecting since age 19, to tell his own story.

According to his team, the company presented his words out of context and granted creative control to 50 Cent, whom they describe as a “longtime adversary” with a personal vendetta against Combs.

Combs’ representatives also criticised Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, stating that the mogul had “long respected” Combs and that he expected fairness.

The statement further described the documentary as “fundamentally unfair and illegal,” arguing that private conversations, including those with Combs’ attorneys, were never intended for public release.

Netflix responded via docuseries director Alexandria Stapleton, saying, “It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights. We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential.” Stapleton also noted that Combs has a long history of filming himself and that multiple efforts were made to involve his legal team, who did not respond.

However, Diddy’s representatives insisted that Netflix is prioritising sensationalism over truth, exploiting his personal life for commercial gain and ignoring legal and ethical boundaries.