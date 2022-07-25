Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the Federal High Court in Abuja for failing to prosecute suspects arrested for vote buying during the recently concluded Ekiti State governorship election.

SERAP asked the court for an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to seek and obtain detailed information about reports of vote buying by the three leading political parties in the election.

The group also sought an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to promptly and effectively prosecute those arrested, and to bring to justice anyone who sponsored, aided and abetted them.

In the suit which is yet to be assigned to a judge, SERAP argued that vote buying is a threat to fair and representative elections and that it amounts to undue influence and improper electoral influence.

It contended that wealthy candidates and their sponsors ought not to be allowed to profit from their crimes. Arresting and prosecuting vote buyers will end widespread impunity for vote buying ahead of the February 2023 general election.

SERAP said, “Vote-buying encourages poor governance and weakens citizens’ capacity to hold their ‘elected officials’ accountable for their actions.

“Vote-buying undermines the ability of INEC to discharge its responsibilities under Section 153 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended), paragraph 15(a) of the third schedule of the Constitution, and the Electoral Act 2022.”

In the suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyer, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation claimed vote buying is entirely an act of election malpractice connected with vested interest since an election can be said to be free and fair when it is devoid of vote buying.