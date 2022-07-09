Joy rented the air and lips left loosed for smiles and laughter as people from all works of life, including captains of industries and clergy men and women who thronged the Ballroom of The Palms Hotel, Abuja celebrated chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited marked her 50th birthday amidst eulogies.

Prayers were not also in short supply as those who graced the occasion eulogised her virtues and prayed for many happy returns of the day in sound mind and wealth for her.

Those who were at the event include Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, senior vice chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Azebuike Ishekwene and vice chairman Mike Okpere.

Those who attended the thanksgiving service and dinner for the chairman yesterday, described her in various beautiful languages, with some referring to her as an epitome of humanity and inspiration to many.

A member of the Nda-Isaiah family, Pastor Abraham Nda-Isaiah of The Praise Church, Abuja who anchored the event said the service was to thank God for his benefits for keeping our chairman up until 50 years.

The thanksgiving service featured different choirs with soul touching melody of various kinds. While some sang like angels, others employed hip-hop style-like in praise of God for his many blessings upon Mrs Nda-Isaiah.

In sermon, Pastor Patient Okala of Supernatural Love Ministrues, Abuja, said the gathering was to praise God and party. “We are here to have fun. Jesus had fun during his days. He has reputation for having fun. Jesus had reputation to party even inside the river. He had such reputation for dinners and party.”

Pastor Okala quoted the book of Luke 9:17, saying Jesus had to go with Zacheius to eat in his house to the extent that Zacheius repented from his sins.

She told the celebrant not to be afraid, saying God knew her before this day. Okala said “Heaven will not rest until you, Zainab achieve the purpose of God for you.

“I have come to tell you he’s standing by your side. Inside you is a mighty man of Zion.

I encourage you to keep engaging the presence of God that is with you. Stop thinking nonsensical things. What God considers important is when you come to him. Fulfil your purpose. Engage the God that has kept you to this moment.”

Also, Secretary-general of Supernatural Love Ministrues who is also Bishop of The Praise Church, Abuja, Edwin Jarumai said the age of 50 is God’s mercy on Mrs Nda-Isaiah. He said the day for her celebration was predestined by God. Jarumai said it is a miracle to celebrate the addition of age to ones life. “For one to realise 50 years in Nigeria, it’s a nice thing to come to the one who does not sleep not slumber.”

“It’s a great privilege to celebrate a 50th birthday,” the Bishop said, praying that she continues to be a vessel and instrument of honour. “Today, let us join this woman. Let us rejoice with her and her family. Let’s thank the Lord and shout hallelujah for he is good.”

Also, founder of Supernatural Lover Ministries Bishop Fred Addo said the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group “is a woman that is so firm, knows what she wants and won’t settle for less.” He urged her to keep faith alive and always believe God for more blessings.

Lagos based Prof Lere Baale prayed that Mrs Nda-Isaiah finds the grace of God, possibilities, seeds of bountiful harvest and blessings to journey ahead. “as you merry today we merry with you.” He said positive attitude removes anxiety, adding: “I believe that the grace of God will multiply for you. I want you to know that you have been a source of inspiration to me.”

In their goodwill messages, some children of the celebrant, including Mary, Hadassah and David described their mother as caring, loving and compassionate mother with so much love for the less privileged. While Mary read a sweet poem to her mother and thanked her for guilding her like a Lion and protected her a saviour, Hadassah said “You kept me in your prayers day and night. Thank you for your care for me and my siblings.” She prayed God to be with her and wished her better days ahead.

A senior member of the Nda-Isaiah dynasty Joseph Nda-Isaiah prayed God to keep and order her steps. His prayers were that Mrs Nda-Isaiah lives to celebrate 100 years in good health.