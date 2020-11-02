BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Following recent looting and burning of several shops and stores at Circle Mall in Lekki by hoodlums in the wake of the EndSARS protests, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to assist the tenants and shop owners at the mall for them to bounce back to business.

The governor who condoled with the tenants and shop owners at the Mall in Lekki said Lagos State Government will give tax break and some financial assistance to all the business owners affected by the ugly incident.

It would be recalled that some hoodlums went on rampage on Wednesday October 21, after the #EndSARS protests were hijacked and looted property worth billions of naira at Circle Mall and also set parts of the building ablaze.

Speaking on his administration’s readiness to assist those affected by destruction in Circle Mall, Lekki, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State Government will not leave the people to bear the pains alone, noting that the government will assist them to return to their respective businesses.

The Governor said the state government will give all business owners in the burnt Circle Mall tax break of PAYE and also appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that they get tax relief from the Federal Internal Revenue Service (FIRS).

Sanwo-Olu said the state government will give victims of the Circle Mall financial support, which will be in form of grants or loans to cushion the effect of the looting and destruction of their respective shops and stores.

He said the grant support is a non refundable financial support to the victims, saying the affected businesses are not expected to pay back while the lending support would be in form of a loan.

He added that he is already discussing with some financial institutions to assist people with zero interest loans.