As results of the gubernatorial and State House of Assembly seats for Enugu State trickle in on Saturday, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji, has won his polling unit and ward.

Nnaji, who is seeking to succeed the outgoing governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, polled 74 votes in his Ogbashi Polling Unit 15 beating his closest opponent, Peter Mbah of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled eight votes and Frank Nweke of APGA, who polled four votes while Edeoga of Labour Party polled no vote.

In an adjoining Ogbashi Polling Unit 16, Ward 3, Nnaji polled a whooping 75 votes defeating Mba, Edeoga and Nweke who polled 4, 2 and 0 votes respectively.

Results from other polling units in his ward and a number of other local governments so far also happened to project Nnaji as the leading the pack.

Efforts by journalists to speak with Nnaji on this development did not yield any effort as it is said that he was in communication with party agents and leaders in all other local government areas of Enugu State.