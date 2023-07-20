Ex-Cabinet Members Dominate List As Gov Eno Nominates Commissioners

After about two months in suspense, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state yesterday transmitted names of no fewer than 24 Commissioner-nominees and one Special Adviser (SA) to the state House of Assembly for screening and clearance as members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

LEADERSHIP gathered that out of the number, no fewer than 21 nominees had served in the immediate past cabinet of Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

Receiving the list of Commissioners as contained in the letter dated 19th July, 2023, addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, which was read on the floor of the house on Thursday, members unanimously deliberated before it was committed to the relevant House Committee on the matter.

Part of the letter transmitted by Governor Eno, reads: “In line with section 192 (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward the underlisted names of nominees for appointment to the office of the Commissioners and Special Adviser for confirmation by the State House of Assembly”.

Meanwhile names were, however, referred to the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Pubic Petitions “for further legislative action.”