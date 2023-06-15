Father Gets Life Jail For Defiling Own Underage Children

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja has jailed a businessman, Emeka Orisakwe, for the rest of his life for defiling his three underage children.

Justice Soladoye handed down the verdict after holding that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt the three-count charge bordering on sexual assault by penetration against the convict.

The minors were aged 10, eight, and six.

The state deputy director of the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), Olusola Soneye, had told the court that Orisakwe committed the offences between January and July 2021 at No.32 Ganiyat St., Monkey Village, Maza Maza, Lagos.

In her judgment, Justice Soladoye described the convict as “wicked and a pathological liar”.

She also berated the immediate younger sister of the convict, who testified as the first defence witness, (DW1) for tendering a medical report concerning the mental state of the defendant’s wife which did not correlate with the timing of the incident.