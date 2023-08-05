G37, a political support group of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC), has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing an illustrious son of Rivers State, Ajuri Obari Ngelale, as his special adviser on Media and Publicity.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its national coordinator, Comrade Evans City, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the group said Ajuri had done credibly well during the 2023 presidential xampaign in the state.

G37 said the people of the state, especially the Ogonis, the ancestral home of the newly appointed presidential spokesman, are indeed grateful to the president for the appointment of their illustrious son to the exalted office.

The group assured the people of Nigeria that the new presidential spokesman will bring more innovations to the office to build a robust relationship between the presidency and the public.

Comrade Evans, therefore, called on the special adviser to leave up to the expectations of his principal to justify the confidence reposed on him.

It would be recalled that the G37 support group was one of the strongest pillars of the APC that took the presidential campaigns to every doorstep in Nigeria, especially the South-South zone.

Membership of the group cuts across the 36 states of the federation and FCT.