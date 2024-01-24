Nigeria has reiterated its stance on the two-state solution to the crisis between the Palestinians and Israel.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of bilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Bliken, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria would, however, continue to stand on issues of common interest with development partners in resolving the crisis in the Middle East.

“So, one thing we have in common, a common denominator, between the US and Nigeria is that we both agree that the way forward is a two-state solution.

“I think that’s what helps. Having said that, of course, each country behaves in its foreign policy under the influence of domestic politics and domestic influences.

“So, it’s not surprising that Nigeria, of course, has been very expressive. They feel the proportionality of violence in this linear approach in Gaza.

“This is why I was part of a seven-member committee of foreign ministers that pointed out world capitals, calling for the cessation of fire.

“So, that remains with a focus on the commonalities, not on the differences,” he said.

Responding, Bliken said America would continue to move towards a lasting solution to the crisis, adding that measures must be taken to have lasting peace.

Bliken was in Nigeria on an African nations tour to strengthen bilateral relations with a focus on security, the economy, and humanitarian concerns.

Bliken said: “With regards to Gaza, it is very clear that our opposition to displacements of people. Whether there needs to be and whether it’s appropriate to have transitional arrangements as Israel reduces the intensity of its military operations.

“And ultimately raised them to a conclusion to have assurance of security, to make sure that Oct. 7 never happens again.” (NAN)