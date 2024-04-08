The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been accused of breaching the principle of Federal Character in appointing officials in the ministry.

The Reformed Arewa Youth Coalition (RAYC) made the accusation at a press conference, in Abuja on Sunday where it alleged that Wike was running the FCT like a lord of the manor where everyone deferred to his whims and caprices.

President of the group, Comrade Attahiru Musa lamented that the appointments so far have been lopsided.

“Wike has displayed a despicable trend evident in his choice of appointments. He has turned the FCT into an extension of Rivers State, deliberately ignoring the Federal Character principle,” the group said.

It added that the FCT Minister elected to forget that the FCT is the Centre of Unity, and, as such, the principle of inclusion must stand supreme above every other interest.

“The choice of appointments made so far by the FCT Minister is an affront to the Centre of Unity status of the FCT. By and large, the FCT has been turned into an extension of Rivers State.

“There is an urgent need for the FCT Minister to retrace his steps at the risk of polarizing the Federal Capital Territory along ethnic and religious lines, which can potentially rupture the fragile peace in the FCT and its environs.

“The FCT Minister must realise that he is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and not the Minister for Rivers State. So, the attempt to flood the FCT Ministry with politicians from Rivers State needs to augur better for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,“ Musa said.

He stressed that the minister cannot administer the Federal Capital Territory the way he administered Rivers State.

“He must be prepared to act honourably or forced to equally resign his appointment honourably,” the group added.

It further reminded the public that all appointments made by the FCT Minister have yet to reflect the principle of Federal Character.

“This aberration must be discouraged because the Federal Capital Territory is the Centre of Unity. Any act that does not promote unity must be rejected.

“From the litany of aides, directors, permanent secretaries, and heads of agencies and departments, it has become a Rivers State affair. This does not seem right, and the Reformed Arewa Youth Coalition rejects such ethnic enterprise in the Federal Capital Territory,” Musa said.

The group then urged the minister to end what it called his ethnic pursuits in the FCT Ministry.

“It is expected that upon resumption of office, he should have acquainted himself with the mandate of the FCT Ministry to guide him in his conduct,” Musa added.