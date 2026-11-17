Gunmen have killed a 30-year-old man and injured his parents during a midnight attack on their residence in Nabai Fulani Settlement, Kargo Ward, Garki Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The incident occurred around 3:50 am on Monday, November 16, 2026, when about seven armed men stormed the residence of a 70-year-old man, Yahaya Jibrin.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, ASC Badaruddeen Tijjani, confirmed the attack in a statement issued to journalists in Dutse on Tuesday.

According to Tijjani, the attackers, suspected to be armed robbers, invaded the residence and assaulted Jibrin and his wife, 45-year-old Zainab Yahaya.

Their son, Lawan Yahaya, aged about 30, was reportedly shot dead when he attempted to rescue his parents.

“Preliminary information revealed that the suspects were armed with AK-47 rifles,” the NSCDC spokesperson said.

He added that the attackers fled with a red Boxer motorcycle without a registration number and an undisclosed amount of money.

The injured couple were immediately taken to Garki General Hospital for medical attention.

Tijjani said officers of the Garki Police Division evacuated the deceased’s body to the hospital, where a medical doctor confirmed him dead.

The corpse was subsequently released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

The NSCDC spokesperson disclosed that the state Commandant, CC Kabiru Ingawa, condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

The commandant also assured residents that the Corps would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to strengthen security, protect lives and property, and ensure that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security formation.

Tijjani further appealed to members of the public to provide credible information that could assist security agencies in identifying and apprehending the fleeing suspects.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Jigawa State.