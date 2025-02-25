It will be a day of rolling laughter and excitement as top comedians, musicians, actors and others from beauty pageant industry are set to thrill guests at the 2025 Evolution Of Washington tagged, “Wetin Women Really Want”.

The edition is exclusively dedicated to celebrate women, a reason it was fixed to hold the same time the global community will be celebrating women at the 2025 International Women Day (IWD).

It will hold on Sunday, March 9, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, with high-profile individuals expected in attendance.

Expected to perform includes Destalker, Edo Pikin Pencil, MC Monica, Abarie, MC Royal, Koboko Master, Ambassador Wahala, Headmaxter and Shortcut.

Others are MC Bob, MC Papi, Shally White, Funnyrazaq, Wafi, Funny Bruno and more.

Music will be provided by veteran singer Ice Prince, Soundboi, Bigkhalid, DJ Romie, Nazzydrums and more.

The comedy show is spearheaded by one of Abuja finest comedians, Washington, a member of 36 Pals Development Initiative.

It promises to be exciting than the 2024 edition, which had veteran entertainers perform.

Ticket cost has been reduced to N10k, N25k, N1.5m and N2.5m for regular, VIP, gold table and premium table, respectively.

Washington, whose real name is Ernest Anyanwu, is a talented MC, event compere and skit maker, who has anchored high-profile events.

Very popular in Abuja entertainment and social cycle, he is one man who has developed a unique way of connecting with people.

His upcoming ‘Evolution Of Washington’ event will be a robust opportunity for women to take advantage and table their grievances, to enhance their relationships with their partners.