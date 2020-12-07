By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Against the back drop of the rising insecurity situation particularly in North, concerned northern youths under the umbrella of forum of young Northern professionals and politicians including young religious leaders have challenged government at all levels to give tradition rulers and institution key roles in the fight against insecurity in the region.

They also suggested that the major highways that crisscross the northern part of the country be heavily policed by a special team of security agents on a 24hour shift basis so as to checkmate the activities of criminals on such high ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a communique issued at the end of a one day round table tagged “Unity In Diversity” in Abuja, the forum further insisted on the need to clear bushes by at least one mile away from highways is as part of measures to remove safe haven for criminals operating along those corridors.

The communique titled “Survive or surrender: The Northern nexus” jointly read by Ismaeel Ahmed and Alice Asajie, also blamed the discriminatory practices for the endemic poverty in the north.

Advertisements

Lamenting the disenfranchisement of women that form a large percentage of the population in the north, the forum argued that the involvement of traditional rulers who are accessible to the grassroot would assist in tackling the security and socioeconomic challenges in the country.

Calling for reform in the election of the local government level, the forum stressed the need for more inclusion of women in politics since their voices gives national discussion an equilibrium.

Stressing the need for prioritisation of the girl-child education in the northern part of the country, the forum added: “There is a need to massively advocate for education and using instruments such as governor’s forum and other influential bodies to push the agenda.

“The north has vast arable land which means agriculture drives our economy so the nexus should be formed between provision of infrastructure and the economic value so that instead of giving waivers to business men, they are compelled to provide a social infrastructure that their businesses take advantage of.

“There is a serious challenge about national and regional identity where we are classified based on religion and/or ethnicity which has caused division among northerners. A northerner is identified by his state of origin than his state of residence where he/she is more socioeconomically active.

“There is a breakdown of and weakening of institutions that handle security, economy, education and infrastructure there is absence of governance at the local government level and the traditional rulers are weakened.

“There is a need to massively advocate for education and using instruments such as governors forum and other influential bodies to push the agenda.”