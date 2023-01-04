Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared that his administration had fulfilled its promise not to owe workers salaries.

Governor Akeredolu, who said the state government had paid salaries up to November 2022, explained that the December salary was delayed on the advice of the labour leaders to allow workers meet the New Year financial obligations.

He said the December salaries would be paid soon and promised that the one month remaining from the inherited seven months’ arrears would also be paid before the end of his tenure.

“As you are aware, you received three alerts in December. We paid October and November,2022. You also received a leave bonus. We would have paid December but the Labour leaders advised that we delay it till January to allow you meet financial obligations. Students will resume soon. We will pay school fees.

“Also, we inherited seven months salary arrears, we paid six. Before I leave the office, I will pay the remaining one,” he said.

Akeredolu spoke at the annual prayer meeting with public servants on the first working day of the year, held at the Governor’s Park, Governor’s Office, Akure, the state capital.

He said his administration would continue to give priority attention to the well-being of the public service amidst competing demands from other segments of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor noted that in spite of the state’s lean resources, his administration will continue to do more and not shy away from its responsibility.

Akeredolu said he was glad to hear good testimonies on payment of salaries, prompt promotion, regular elevation, payment of inherited salary arrears and leave bonus.

On the 2023 general elections, the governor called on civil servants and the people at large to play by the rules while exercising their franchise at the poll.

“Let me reiterate for the umpteenth time that public servants are not expected to be involved in partisan politics. Absolute loyalty and commitment should be the watchword of the service,’’ he said.

In his welcome address, the head of service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele disclosed that 8,415 Public Servants across the state were promoted with financial benefits in 2022.