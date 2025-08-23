Nigerian singer Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, popularly known as Jaywon has reacted to the omission of his 2012 hit song, ‘This Year’, from its Best Afrobeats Songs of All-Time list.

Advertisement

He argued that no song on the list has more cultural impact than his hit song, ‘This Year.’

On his X handle, Jaywon wrote, “‘This Year’ by Jaywon had more viral moments and cultural impact than some tracks Billboard decided to rank.”

“Trending since 2012 and still going strong. Tell me, who else has pulled that off? ‍Hate is inevitable. Year after year, both gospel and Afrobeats acts copy the same vibe, yet we remain unshaken.

Cry harder, I said it before, and I’ll say it again.No song on that list has more cultural impact than #Thisyear by Jaywon!!”

‘African Queen’ by 2Face topped Billboard’s recently released Top 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All-Time list.

Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba’, Flavour’s ‘Nwa Baby’, Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ and CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’ complete the top 5.