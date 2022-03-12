Joseph Mayowa: On the 24th February, my life and the lives of 46 million people living in Ukraine changed. It was vet he very nightmare I had prayed wouldn’t happen for months, the face of war. How do I describe this? You go to sleep in one country, but waking up, it’s like you are waking up to another one. You greet each morning with fear. And at night, you do not know if this could be your very last sleep. On Sunday the 27th, three days into the war, I took my camera to go and film the reality of my city, Kharkiv, the second largest Ukrainian city, hoping to capture the reality of everyday life of a war-ridden city.

The first interview is with an unnamed lady, a resident of Kharkiv. She said: It is so sudden. Nobody expected it to happen; that they would come and attack us. All of us are afraid because when they started attacking, we could hear the sounds. We didn’t know what to do or know where was safe; in the basement or the first floor. Should we run or stay home? Thank you for being here and trying to tell the world. We don’t want war, all of us. Mayowa: Speaking on the emotions that Ukrainians are feeling, I think this is one video that sums it all up.

The video of a young boy, and resident of Kiev, Mark Goncharuk who narrates his ordeal in tears: We left dad in Kiev. And dad will be selling things and helping our heroes, our army. He might even fight. Mayowa: Those we’re the sounds of alarm sirens. They signaled that there was some shooting going on nearby and hence, the need to find a basement. They began to sound more frequently as the days went by, so I decided to take my bags and leave. This was by far the hardest moment for; leaving a country I had spent eight years of my adult life in

I went to the train station and it was so full of people. Now you might be wondering where I am going to? For you to understand, let me tell the story. This is Rico and this is Lena. They are Germans and subscribers to this channel. A couple of weeks ago, Rico wrote to me on Instagram telling me how much he loved my videos. It meant the world to me to see someone from Germany who admired my content. So, we kept in touch and I even had the plans to visit them towards the end of the year. When the war started, Rico and Lena started to text me daily, checking up on me and even offered for me to come to Germany and stay with them for safety reasons. When I made the final decision to leave Ukraine, there was only one place on my mind, Germany. But first, I needed to go from Kharkiv to Lviv, western Ukraine, to Poland and then to Germany.

When I arrived Lviv, I spent the night at a shelter. It was was there I met two amazing guys who were also leaving Ukraine; one of whom would end up traveling with me. Arya: Hello I’m Arya. I’m from Syria. I was studying in Kiev, medicine. I came here (Lviv) from Kiev. I was in Darnytsia from the bank.

The second I left Darnytsia, the closed the border. Not the border, the bridge to get from the other side. So, I was lucky to get here today. So this my second war. I have a lot of experience. I’m not that worried about it.

Mayowa: You have a lot of experience fighting war. Arya: Running away from them. I’m not fighting anything. Mayowa: By the way guys, I offered him yesterday, bread and he said I’ve been eating bread in Syria. I don’t want to eat bread anymore. It turns out that Arya was also going to Germany, so we headed to the train station together. At the train station , the funniest miracle happened. I will leave Arya to explain it to you.

Arya: There was no one in the cabin. We stood there at the train station, and on the railway, beside it waiting for the train. Then the train came. Then it was like a pushing battle. The the Ukrainians, the police officers started screaming at us; children and women only. And after the women and children went, they didn’t send any men. We got like, really desperate. We went to another cabin. We said please, we started begging. I told them I will stand the whole way, they said no. We had to go like, to the extreme of the train. I went to the extreme of the train. He (Mayowa) said oh no, there is no one there. Nothing is open. I said no, let’s continue.

We continued and we saw a guy. I told him, please let me in in. He said ok. Mayowa: I couldn’t help as we journey to Poland how I was leaving behind a place I had so much connection with. I spent 8 years of my life in Ukraine, speaking with the Ukrainians people, having fun.

The bane of leaving home, and all your belongings began to hit me hard as we traveled and journeyed through Poland. I tried masking it by speaking with other passengers who joined us when they knew our cabin was empty.

I arrived Poland after about 8 hours and then took one last train to Berlin, where I finally met my subscribers, Rico and Lena. I must admit, it is good to be finally in a place where you are not looking for the next bomb shelter or looking at the threat of a missile landing next to you. What does the future hold? I don’t know. Everything is uncertain right now.

For now, I am in Germany and I am very much determined to continue to make YouTube videos. I feel like a man on a mission, not just for myself, but for Ukraine and to make the world a better place. I believe Ukraine will rise again. Dear people of Ukraine, the world is behind you