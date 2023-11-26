Women, on Sunday, flooded the streets of Kano metropolis to express their concern regarding the controversy surrounding the Appeal Court judgement on the Kano State governorship election.

The women marched to the State Police Command headquarters, delivering a letter outlining their grievances in response to the Appeal Court judgement.

The political climate in the State has been fraught with tension following the judgement of the appellate court, which affirmed an earlier verdict of the State Election Petitions Tribunal, which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP from office and instead declared his closest challenger and APC candidate in the March 18 election, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the rightful winner of the election.

Also, discrepancies in the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Appeal Court judgement, which showed that the Appellate Court affirmed Governor Yusuf’s election contrary to the pronouncement of the Justices of the Court was another source of concern and tension in the State.

Hajiya Rabi Hotoro, a participant in the Sunday’s peaceful protest, highlighted their commitment to democracy and the independence of the judiciary.

“We are out today because we believe in democracy and the independence of the judiciary. We call on relevant stakeholders to ensure the will of the Kano people prevails,” expressed Hajiya Hotoro.

Amid the associated tensions, the State Police Command has, however, called for calm and orderly gatherings.