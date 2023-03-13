The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied a news report published by The Nation newspaper of Monday, March 13, 2023 edition, alleging that the apex bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has launched a “fresh plot

against President-elect” regarding the forthcoming Lagos State governorship poll.

The newspaper had quoted sources in the Central Bank as saying that Emefiele released N500million in new banknotes to shore up the campaign of the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the State ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly elections coming up on Saturday.

But, in a statement issued by CBN spokesperson, Isa AbdulMumin, on Monday, the CBN said: “We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the CBN Governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, either in person or through a proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong by providing any facts.”

Dr AbdulMumin said the CBN governor and his team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving the statutory mandate of the apex Bank.