As Nigeria continues to battle recurring outbreaks and high death rates from Lassa fever, despite its one per cent fatality rate, health experts have called for a fundamental change in Nigeria’s approach to tackling the disease, stressing that the country must move beyond seasonal awareness campaigns to effectively address the problem.

Lassa fever, a viral haemorrhagic illness spread by rodents, poses a significant public health challenge across several states, with mortality from the disease moving from 15 to 20 per cent.

Just recently, the director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Dr Jide Idris, during a press briefing on Lassa fever prevention and preparedness for the 2026/2027 season, said that although Lassa fever occurs throughout the year, cases usually increase during the dry season, particularly between November and April.

He said the period before the peak provides an opportunity for individuals, households, communities and governments to take preventive action before transmission increases.

Idris advised Nigerians to store rice, garri, beans, maize and other food items in properly covered containers and ensure that food is not left in places where rodents can contaminate it, stressing that households and communities must also play active roles as preparedness for public health emergencies cannot be left to the government alone.

The vice president 2 Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Dr Jennifer Anyanti, said the recurring outbreaks of Lassa fever should no longer be accepted as inevitable.

“HFN’s perspective is that Nigeria must move from responding to Lassa fever outbreaks to preventing them. Lassa fever remains a recurring public-health problem, particularly during the seasonal peak, and we should not accept repeated outbreaks, preventable deaths and the disruption they cause to families and the health system as inevitable,” she said.

Anyanti explained that prevention must begin at the community level, since the disease is strongly associated with exposure to food, household items and surfaces contaminated by infected rodents. “We therefore need to intensify efforts to control rodents, keep homes and markets clean, store food properly, dispose of waste appropriately and prevent rodents from gaining access to food and living spaces,” she said.

She added that prevention must go beyond simple hygiene messages. “We need sustained public education before the peak season, not only during an outbreak. Communities, schools, markets, religious organisations and workplaces should all be involved in educating people about how Lassa fever spreads, its warning signs and the importance of seeking medical attention early,” she said.

Early diagnosis, she stressed, is critical. “When a patient presents with symptoms that could be Lassa fever, health workers in both the public and private sectors must have the capacity to recognise the disease, test quickly and refer appropriately. Private hospitals and other private facilities are often the first point of call when people are sick, and thus, they must be trained to maintain a high index of suspicion for possible cases. Not every fever should be assumed to be malaria, and private sector facilities should be provided with the necessary diagnostics by the government to make a diagnosis,” she said.

Anyanti warned that delayed diagnosis means delayed treatment, increasing the risk of complications and death, while also endangering health workers. “Early supportive care can significantly improve the chances of survival,” she said.

She also highlighted the need to protect healthcare workers. “Hospitals and health centres must have adequate infection-prevention and control measures, appropriate protective equipment, laboratory capacity and clear systems for isolating and managing suspected cases. Person-to-person transmission can occur, particularly in healthcare settings where infection-control measures are inadequate,” she said.

According to her, the private sector has a major role to play. “Government cannot carry this responsibility alone. Companies can support community education, public awareness campaigns, research, laboratory capacity, infection-prevention programmes and community-based rodent-control initiatives. Businesses operating in high-risk communities can also support schools, markets and local organisations with practical prevention programmes,” she said.

Most importantly, she said Nigeria and the international community must accelerate the development of a safe and effective Lassa fever vaccine.

“For a disease that has remained endemic in West Africa for decades, we need more than repeated emergency responses. A vaccine would provide an important additional tool for protecting vulnerable populations and reducing the burden of disease. Vaccine development for Lassa fever remains an active research priority, and investment in clinical research and development must be sustained by all governments, researchers and the private sector,” she said.

Anyanti called for a One Health strategy that brings together human, animal, and environmental health, research institutions, government, communities, and the private sector. “Our message from HFN is simple: Lassa fever is preventable, and its impact can be reduced. We must invest in prevention before the outbreak, diagnosis during the illness, quality care for those affected, and research for the long-term solution. Nigeria should not have to wait for another peak season before we act, and we must in both the public and the private sectors,” she said.

Public Policy and Communications Expert Clifford Egbomeade echoed the call, stressing that Nigeria must move from seasonal awareness campaigns to continuous, targeted prevention.

“The challenge is not a lack of public health messaging; it is translating that messaging into measurable action. One practical step is to introduce targeted rodent surveillance in high-risk locations, including markets, food storage facilities and densely populated communities. Environmental health officers should identify and address rodent infestation before human cases emerge,” he said.

Egbomeade added that waste management and Lassa fever prevention should be coordinated. “Accumulated refuse provides food and shelter for rodents, making environmental sanitation a critical part of disease control. Market leaders, schools, transport unions and religious institutions can serve as community surveillance and education points, helping identify rodent activity and improve food storage practices,” he said.

He also urged healthcare facilities to strengthen early detection, particularly during the October-to-May peak period. “Patients with persistent fever who do not respond to initial malaria treatment should prompt consideration of Lassa fever, with clear referral pathways and access to testing,” he said.

Egbomeade concluded that Nigeria must invest more in local research and vaccine development. “Without a licensed vaccine, prevention depends heavily on environmental control, early diagnosis and treatment. The long-term solution is to build a public health system capable of identifying and addressing risks before they become outbreaks,” he said.

Public Health Professional, Ojelade Oluwabukola, said Nigeria’s Lassa fever problem requires a coordinated One Health approach, stressing that the disease involves interactions among humans, animals, and the environment and cannot be addressed by the health sector alone.

According to Oluwabukola, one of the most important interventions is rodent control and environmental sanitation. She explained that the rodents associated with Lassa fever contaminate food and household items with infected urine or faeces, making communities vulnerable.

“Communities therefore need to keep their surroundings clean, dispose of refuse properly, prevent rodents from entering homes and stores, and keep food and grains in tightly covered, rodent-proof containers,” she said.

She added that Nigeria must also strengthen early detection and surveillance. “People with symptoms suggestive of Lassa fever, particularly in areas where cases are occurring, should seek medical attention promptly. Healthcare facilities also need the capacity to identify suspected cases quickly, collect samples safely, test appropriately and report cases through established surveillance systems,” she said.

Oluwabukola emphasised that infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities are essential. “Healthcare workers should consistently practice standard precautions, including appropriate hand hygiene, use of personal protective equipment when indicated, safe handling of sharps and body fluids, environmental cleaning and appropriate waste disposal,” she said.

She noted that public education must become continuous rather than something intensified only when cases increase. “Nigerians need practical information about how Lassa fever is transmitted, how to reduce contact with rodents, the importance of safe food storage and why early presentation at a health facility can save lives,” she said.

Regarding the government’s role, she stressed the need for investment in surveillance, laboratory capacity, healthcare worker training, access to appropriate treatment, infection prevention and control, environmental sanitation, and sustained community engagement.

“Lassa fever cannot be effectively controlled by the health sector alone. Environmental authorities, agricultural agencies, local governments, community leaders, healthcare professionals and citizens all have roles to play. The long-term solution is to move from repeatedly responding to outbreaks to preventing transmission before outbreaks occur,” Oluwabukola said.